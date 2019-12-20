FOX Recipe Box: Velvet Ice Cream holiday desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious ice cream dessert.

Connie Cahill from Utica-based Velvet Ice Cream stopped by to shared three easy-to-make recipes.

Spumoni Italian Rounds

I container (6 ounces) melting chocolate

8 pizzelles- homemade or from the bakery

I 56-ounce container VELVET Spumoni Ice Cream

Whipped cream

Chopped candied red and green maraschino cherries

Prepare chocolate according to package directions. With a pastry brush, spread the chocolate on one side of all the pizzelles and place chocolate side up on a cookie rack to dry. Break up four of the pizzelles into small pieces.

Using four festive plates, place one chocolate covered pizzelles on each plate and top with a generous dip of Spumoni Ice Cream. Place the broken pizzelles on top. Dollop with whipped cream and sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of the chopped cherries per dessert. Serves 4.

Baby Peppermint Trifle

4 footed champagne goblets

1 box chocolate wafers, crushed into small pieces

1 56-ounce container VELVET Peppermint Stick or Kroger Peppermint Ice Cream

Warmed Hot Fudge sauce

Whipped cream

1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate

Fresh mint leaves

Divide crushed chocolate wafers into four servings. Begin by placing one-half of the wafers in the bottom of the stemmed glassware. Top with Peppermint Stick Ice Cream. Drizzle hot fudge sauce over the ice cream and sprinkle remaining crushed wafers. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with chopped dark chocolate and garnish with a mint leaf.

Pumpkin Slab Cake with Marshmallow Bourbon Sauce

1 purchased bakery pumpkin bread

1 56-ounce container VELVET Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream

5 ounces of marshmallows- approximately 8-10

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons bourbon

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chopped caramel pecans

Preheat a 400-degree oven. Place marshmallows on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Toast until brown. Remove from oven and cool slightly.

In a saucepan, heat cream and bring to a simmer. Add marshmallows, bourbon and salt. Reduce heat and cook until smooth. Add pecans.

Place sliced pecan bread/cake on plates. Top each serving with a scoop of Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream and drizzle marshmallow sauce over the ice cream.