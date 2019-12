Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Andre Cavor is a contemporary urban jazz musician who has a love for pop, R&B, and gospel music as well as jazz.

Andre released his second CD this past year, his previous single 'Road Trip' hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz music charts.

Click here to learn more about Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project and see their upcoming show calendar.

