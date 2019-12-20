Euclid police asking witnesses to come forward after driver shot on I-90, suspect search continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -- Euclid police say a victim shot in the face Thursday during an apparent road rage incident has been released from the hospital.

“I got to talk to him and he is very lucky,” said Police Chief Scott Meyer. “He was shot in the cheek. This could have been far worse.”

The shooting happened around 3:35 Thursday afternoon.

Detectives are continuing to search for the suspect believed to be driving an older model black Chevy Cruze or similar model. The vehicle has heavy window tint.

The chief told the FOX 8 I-Team that, according to reports, the suspect cut off the victim while driving on I-90. The two drivers pulled alongside one another and began verbally arguing as they traveled westbound.

“The suspect, described as a black male in his 20s, then pointed a handgun at the victim and fired it,” the chief said.

Police believe the suspect exited I-90 at East 200th Street and fled the area.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Bay Village, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

“We need the public to help us out here and get this suspect off the street before this happens again,” Meyer said. “We believe other motorists may have witnessed this and we are hoping they can provide us the information we need.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

