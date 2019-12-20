December 20, 2019: Happy Holidays RT

Posted 11:00 am, December 20, 2019, by

Akron Glass Works
421 Spicer St., Akron 44311
https://www.akronglassworks.com/

Nibble
229 S Court St., Medina 44256
http://nibblemedina.com/

Apple Jax Toys
13002 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107
https://www.facebook.com/applejaxtoys/

‘Tis the Season
4363 OH-39 Millersburg 44654
https://www.tistheseasonchristmas.com/

Mr. Bulky’s
434 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls 44221
https://mrbulkysfoods.com/

The Peddler
3147 OH-39 Millersburg  44654
https://visitthepeddler.com/

AR Workshop
85 S Main St., Suite B, Hudson 44236
https://www.arworkshop.com/hudson/

That Christmas Bar
2234 Tuscarawas St., W, Canton 44708
https://www.facebook.com/ThatPopUpBar/

Off Center Vintage
14538 N Cheshire St., Burton 44021
https://www.facebook.com/offcentervintage/

Home for the Holidays
14532 Detroit Ave., Lakewood 44107
https://www.facebook.com/HomefortheHolidaysLakewood/

Petitti’s
https://www.petittigardencenter.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.