Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new tiger, wolves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- There are three new animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

According to the zoo, the facility has welcomed an Amur tiger and two Mexican grey wolves to the Wilderness Trek destination.

The four-year-old female tiger, Zoya, is from Odense Zoo in Denmark. She is the first tiger to come tot he zoo since Hector arrived in 2017. According to the zoo, Amur tigers are endangered in the wild, with an estimated global population of only 500.

Zoya will gradually be introduced to one of the four interconnected habitats in the zoo's Rosebrough Tiger Passage, which is also home to Hector and Klechka.

The two Mexican grey wolves are also endangered. Meraki and Sarra are both females born from the same litter in 2018. They come to the zoo from The Endangered Wolf Center. The species was eliminated across the U.S. by the 1970s, but has slowly been recovering.

There are currently about 100 of them living around the New Mexico and Arizona borders.

The Wilderness Trek has been transformed as part of Wild Winter Lights, a holiday event that concludes Jan. 5.

41.445934 -81.712613