Live video: 13-year-old killed when chase ends in East Cleveland crash

Police say 13-year-old killed when chase ends in crash in East Cleveland

Posted 4:37 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, December 20, 2019

EAST CLEVELAND Ohio (WJW)– Multiple police agencies are at the scene of a deadly crash in East Cleveland this evening.

A pursuit started in the city of Cleveland and ended with the crash at Euclid Avenue and Knowles Street, East Cleveland police said.

A 13-year-old was killed while walking in the area, according to East Cleveland police.

Two cars were heavily damaged and debris is scattered over a city block. An ambulance left the scene.

