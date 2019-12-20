Live video: 13-year-old killed when chase ends in East Cleveland crash

EAST CLEVELAND Ohio (WJW)– Multiple police agencies are at the scene of a deadly crash in East Cleveland this evening.

A pursuit started in the city of Cleveland and ended with the crash at Euclid Avenue and Knowles Street, East Cleveland police said.

A 13-year-old was killed while walking in the area, according to East Cleveland police.

Two cars were heavily damaged and debris is scattered over a city block. An ambulance left the scene.

