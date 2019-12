× Car takes out Christmas decorations in Westlake front yard

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A car crashed in the front yard of a home in Westlake on Monday.

The car went off of Columbia Road, and hit a mailbox and fire hydrant. Police said the vehicle rolled over and struck Christmas decorations.

The driver, a 33-year-old North Olmsted woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She was cited for failure to control and driving with an expired license.