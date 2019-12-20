Browns fan gets tattoo of Myles Garrett brawl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A devoted Cleveland Browns fans is honoring defensive lineman Myles Garrett. Permanently.

Adam Elchert, of Cridersville, Ohio, got a tattoo of Garrett hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet from the now-infamous on-field brawl on Nov. 14.

Elchert said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity and knew it would stir the pot.

Mike Hamill, of Supernova Tattoo Studio in Dallas, Texas, is the artist behind the ink.

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely for his role in the fight and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two games for kicking and punching Garrett. A total of 33 players, including Rudolph, were fined.

