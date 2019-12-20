Bay Village police warning residents after distraction burglaries reported in the area

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Bay Village police are warning residents to be careful after a woman fell victim to a distraction burglary.

According to the department, it happened on Edinborough Drive.

The victim said a man came to her door asking about her water pressure. As they were talking, another man was stealing items from her home.

The suspects left the area in a dark colored SUV.

Police said there have been similar crimes reported in other neighboring cities.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call BVPD at 440-871-1234.

