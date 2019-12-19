× Warrensville Heights student graduates college before high school

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A Warrensville Heights teen graduated from college before getting his high school diploma.

Cameron Ray got his associate’s degree from Cuyahoga Community College on Tuesday. Next semester, he will start classes at Cleveland State University to pursue a career as a film director.

“Everyone is usually pretty surprised when I tell them I’m only a junior in high school,” Ray said.

He is the youngest Warrensville Heights High School student to graduate from Tri-C.

“I’ve learned that sometimes it’s the best things in life you’ll be fearful of,” Ray said about taking classes with adults. “But you’ve got to push yourself and get acquainted.”

Ray was able to attend Tri-C through the Ohio College Credit Plus program, which has saved families more than $569 million in tuition, according t the Warrensville Heights City School District.