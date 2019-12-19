Victim shot outside Cleveland auto parts store walks across street for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a man walked into a Giant Eagle after being shot multiple times.

The victim walked into the Giant Eagle on W. 117th St. around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

An off-duty Cleveland police officer was working security at the store. He called for police and EMS.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and was in critical condition, police said.

Officers located a crime scene across the street from the Giant Eagle in front of the Advanced Auto Parts store.

The victim’s identity and information on possible suspects was not immediately available.