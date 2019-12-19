Texas state trooper prays with man who lost his brother unexpectedly

MADISONVILLE, Texas (WJW) — A photo of a Texas state trooper praying with a man who lost his brother has gone viral.

Lanell McGee James shared the photo on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She said she and her husband were traveling to Dallas on Sunday when they were pulled over by a state trooper for a non-speeding violation.

The officer, who James identified as Trooper Bates, asked where they were heading. She told him they were going to Dallas due to the unexpected passing of her husband’s brother.

“He said, ‘Oh I’m sorry to hear that, do you know where he is?'” James told FOX 8. “My husband answered ‘Yes, at the morgue’ and the officer responded ‘No. He is now in his heavenly home.'”

Then, the officer reportedly asked for her ID and returned to his vehicle. James said he came back to their car with a warning and asked if he could pray with them.

“He removed his hat, asked to hold our hands and he prayed with us. I have never had this happen before but it was everything that we needed in that moment,” she explained.

James says she and her husband were both moved to tears. In fact, they were so touched by the gesture that she had to capture a photo of it.

“With so much going on nowadays, with police killing people and people killing the police, as well as racial tensions, I felt compelled to share this picture,” James said when she shared the photo with FOX 8.

The couple wants to thank Trooper Bates for praying with them and everyone else for the “abundance of love and positive messages” they have received since sharing the photo.