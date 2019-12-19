× Teen pleads guilty to reckless homicide in boy’s death at birthday party

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 15-year-old boy charged in the death of an 11-year-old at a Cleveland birthday party pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

The teen was charged with reckless homicide with a firearm specification, according to juvenile court documents. He will be sentenced on Jan. 7.

The victim, 11-year-old Ty’Shaun Taylor, was shot inside an apartment on East 97th Street in Cleveland on Nov. 23. Police said two other juveniles carried the boy outside to Chester Avenue as they tried to flag down help. He died at the hospital.

Taylor was a student at Chambers Elementary School in East Cleveland.

