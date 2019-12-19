Streetsboro police search for armed robbery suspect

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Streetsboro police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect robbed the Verizon store in the 9700 block of SR 14 on Thursday around 7:20 p.m. He was armed with a silver handgun.

After leaving Verizon he forcibly stole a tan 2015 Buick Encore from a contractor at Volkswagen of Streetsboro, located in the 800 block of Classic Drive, before fleeing the area.

Police say there were no injuries in either incident.

However, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he is approximately 5’8″-5’10” tall and has a short, grey beard.

Officers will have an increased presence in the area as they continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Streetsboro Police Department at (330) 626-4976.