× Show Info: December 19, 2019

Under the Street Lamp

Under the Streetlamp: Hip To The Holidays

Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m.

MGM Northfield Park

Ticketmaster.com

Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria

6738 Center Rd., Valley City 44280

http://www.samoskyspizza.com/

NYE at Pickwick & Frolic

New Year’s Eve 2019

Do It All for $129.95/person

Preferred seating 10:30pm comedy show

Party Package

Buffet dinner with dessert

Sparkling Toast

A “Rockin’ NYE” Cabaret Performance

PickwickAndFrolic.com

Blue Heron

3227 Blue Heron Trce., Medina 44256

https://blueheronmedina.com/brewery/

b.a. Sweetie

6770 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland 44129

https://www.sweetiescandy.com/

Cleveland Museum of Natural History: Ultimate Dinosaurs

NOW – April 26, 2020

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Special Holiday Hours!

Friday 12/20, 12/27 and 1/3: Open until 8pm

Sunday 12/22, 12/29 and 1/5: Open at 10am

CMNH.org

Ambiance

Ambiance, the Store for Lovers!™

Monogamy Shouldn’t Be Monotonous!™

7 locations in Ohio and online at www.Ambiance.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/AmbianceTheStoreForLovers