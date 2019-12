Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) -- Lorain police looking for the suspects who have broken into several businesses in the city.

The crimes started Sunday when a beverage store had its windows smashed out and property was stolen.

The spree continued Tuesday when the suspects broke into a pharmacy, and possibly burglarized two other stores as well.

Investigators are examining surveillance video and ask that anyone with information give them a call.