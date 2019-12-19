WATCH LIVE: 1 shot at Oklahoma City mall; Suspect still at large

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/WJW) — Police say one person was shot Thursday afternoon at a mall in Oklahoma City.

“At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident at Penn Square Mall,” police officials tweeted. “This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall.”

A police spokesman told KOCO that two people got into an argument while at a shoe store inside the mall and, at some point during the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person in the chest.

The victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation and they are only aware of one victim. However, citizens are urged to avoid the area.

Police say the suspect is still at large. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in the parking lot.

Officers are still working to clear the mall. KOCO reports that the Interstate 44 eastbound and westbound off-ramps to Northwest Expressway are shut down until further notice.