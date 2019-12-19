Police find missing Ohio man fatally shot in vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Homicide detectives are investigating after an Ohio man was found dead inside of a vehicle more than a week after he was reported missing.

According to WCMH, police issued a missing persons report for 39-year-old Ricardo Daniel Vallejo-Truss on December 11. He was last seen on the east side of Columbus on December 5.

On Thursday morning, officers responded to the 2900 block of East Moreland Drive for reports of a parked vehicle that had not moved in quite some time.

When police arrived they found the body of a man, identified as Vallejo-Truss, inside the vehicle. He had been shot.

Vallejo-Truss was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.