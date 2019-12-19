Parma Board of Education approves school consolidation plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- The Parma Board of Education passed the district's school consolidation plan Thursday night with a unanimous vote.

The proposed plan would transform Parma City School District's footprint, by closing, repurposing and building new schools.

The plan, executed in two phases, would replace 15 currently operating schools with nine new campuses.

District leaders say the latest proposal is the result of 24 community meetings where the residents were asked for feedback.

Phase one includes the closure of Parma Senior High School. The building would become a community center, with public access to a pool, gym and theaters. In addition to an opportunity center for students with Autism, an alumni museum, center for culinary, cosmetology and technical education.

Changes will also be made to existing middle schools.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) will pay for 34% of phase one construction which is co-funded. A credit the superintendent says the district will then apply to phase two; the construction of six elementary campuses.

Superintendent Charles Smialek previously told FOX 8 that the changes are necessary. He says voters have not approved a new money levy since 2011.

