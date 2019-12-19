‘Our assumption is that they’re alive’: Police continue search for missing Texas woman and baby

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW/CNN) — It’s been one week since a Texas woman and her baby were reported missing from their Austin apartment and investigators say they are working around the clock on the case.

Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen with her daughter Margot Carey, now 3 weeks old, when she dropped another child at an elementary school about 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, the Austin Police Department said.

Investigators believe Broussard returned home with her baby before they both disappears. They were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. that same day.

Det. Brad Herries said investigators do not have a person of interest in the case and do not yet know if there is foul play involved. The FBI is helping the investigation.

“We continue to search. We’ve been working continually since Thursday night to try to find Heidi and (her daughter),” Det. Brad Herries said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Shane Carey, the father of Broussard’s children, last week told CNN Austin affiliate KEYE that the last time he talked to her was around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Speaking through tears, Carey said that when he returned home from work that day at 2 p.m., Broussard and their daughter were nowhere to be found, KEYE reported. He said that he received a call from the school that Broussard had not picked up their son, so he went to pick him up.

“I went and picked up my son, and she wasn’t home again, so then that’s whenever I just called the police,” Carey told the station.

He said nothing was out of place at the home, and he pleaded with the public for help.

“If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything that looks suspicious, just please give somebody a call,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department set up a tip line specifically for this case. It is (512)974-5100. Police asked anyone with information to call them. They said many tips were being posted on various social media sites and they weren’t being notified.

On Tuesday, Herries said, “It’s possible that Heidi and Margot have left on their own accord.”

He said, “Our assumption is that they’re alive and the sooner we can find them the better.”

Herries wouldn’t say whether any domestic incidents have been reported at the apartment Broussard shared with Carey.

“We have no reason to believe Margot or Heidi are harmed,” Herries said.

He said the FBI’s Child Abduction Response Deployment Team had been called to help find the pair.

Broussard’s parents told KEYE their daughter would not have left without taking her son, too.

“As far as her leaving on her own accord, no,” David Broussard said. “You can’t make me believe that in a thousand years.”

“We won’t give up hope, we won’t let go, because we do believe they’re coming home,” Tammy Broussard said.