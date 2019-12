Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Fire Department quickly knocked out a fire at a residence in the 5300 block of Magnet Ave. Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m.

EMS treated one person for burns.

The fire broke out on the second floor, according to crews at the scene.

Red Cross has been called to help the homeowners.

There is no word on how the fire started.