Milder temperatures for your holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It was very cold Thursday! High pressure was building in, putting a halt any remaining lake effect.

As we wrap up fall and welcome winter on Saturday, December 21, the forecast is rather quiet.

Temperatures will gradually reach above-average territory as we head into the weekend and beyond. Those hoping for a white Christmas will likely be a bit disappointed.

It appears as though we will be making up for lost degrees from last month. Temps are running well above seasonal normal.

Based on the Pacific pattern, below normal temps are coming in early January!

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

