Man pleads guilty to trying to kill boss days after being fired

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A Warrensville Heights man entered guilty pleas to charges that he shot his boss a few days after he was fired.

Andre Stanton, 28, shot his boss at MPC Plating Inc. on East 63rd Street in Cleveland in June, police said. During the investigation, authorities learned Stanton was fired by the victim earlier in the week for poor performance.

His boss survived, but is still recovering, according to Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor Brian Lynch.

“He has not yet been able to return to work yet,” Lynch said.

Following the shooting, Stanton fled the scene. He was taken into custody a few days later.

Prosecutors said Stanton jumped out of the police car on his way to the jail. According to video obtained by the I-Team, Stanton tried to run away, but the shackles on his legs caused him to fall.

Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor Abe Dakdouk said Stanton is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

