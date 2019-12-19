Man charged with running over jogger in The Flats to rob her due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Marvin Fisher, 28, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday on multiple charges in connection with the assault and robbery of a jogger in The Flats.

It happened December 6.

Police say a woman was running on Franklin Ave. near the Columbus Road Bridge when Fisher hit her with his SUV.

"As she was bleeding, she tried to get her phone and call 911. A male that she didn't recognize, the defendant, approached her, she gave the phone to this male to call 911. Instead he threw the phone in the bushes and demanded money," assistant prosecutor Jose Torres said about the case.

Police identified Fisher from video surveillance at nearby bar.

He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felony assault.

Fisher has previously been convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.