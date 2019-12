Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by clicking the video above.CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A man charged in the death of 6-year-old Lyric-Melodi Lawson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

21-year-old Raysean Howard was arrested November 13 on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated menacing.

Police say he fired multiple gunshots into Lawson's home on October 5.

The child was killed while sleeping in her bed.

Howard is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m.

