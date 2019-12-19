Man accused of threatening to kill people over cost of car repairs

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– A pizza delivery driver is facing charges after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says he threatened to kill people over the cost of repairs to his car.

Byron Davis (Photo courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

It started when Byron Davis delivered a pizza to a home in the city of Green on Dec. 14. While he was leaving, he backed into a ditch and his vehicle had to be pulled out, according to the sheriff’s office. A crash report was filed.

Two days later, Davis started calling the Summit County Sheriff’s Communications Center and threatening to kill people if the county or city did not pay for repairs, investigators said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then on Wednesday, he called the City of Green Administration and threatened to shoot up the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Akron. He’s charged with telecommunications harassment, inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

