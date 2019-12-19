× Lakewood man arrested for murder of son 9 years after assault

AKRON (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a man for the murder of his son.

Richard Lundy, 41, who had been released from a state prison in September was located by the Akron Division of the task force at a halfway house in the Akron area, according to a press release.

Authorities say nine years ago, Lundy was arrested and later convicted of three counts of felonious assault; his child suffered serious head trauma from three separate assaults.

The child was four months old at the time.

In April of 2019, authorities say the child died as a result of the assault.

Last month, the Lakewood Police Department charged Lundy with aggravated murder in the death of his son.

Chief Deputy Andrew Deserto stated, “Our task force worked quickly to ensure this man was taken back into custody so he can answer for the new charges brought against him.”