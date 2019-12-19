Is Santa early?! Video shows strange streak appear in sky behind Wayne, Stacey during live newscast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Did Santa arrive in Cleveland early?!

A few attentive Fox 8 viewers pointed out what appeared to be some type of large streak move across the screen behind Wayne Dawson and Stacey Frey during Thursday morning's newscast.

At around 7:14 a.m., it appeared to move swoop down from the middle top of the backdrop and move downward behind Stacey.

The backdrop is a live picture of Cleveland from a camera in The Flats.

Fox 8's morning Executive Director thinks it's a bird. But the rest of us aren't so sure.

Check it out above!