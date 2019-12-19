I-TEAM: Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking dog in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog in Willoughby Hills Thursday evening.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM the accident happened on Orchard Lane.

The victim was life-flighted to an area hospital.  Her condition is currently unknown.

It is unclear if the dog was injured.

Officials have not provided information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

