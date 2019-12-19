I-TEAM: Woman has message about fighting back after beating champion boxer in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A local woman is speaking out exclusively to the FOX 8 I-TEAM with a message for everyone about fighting back after she just came out a winner in a lawsuit against former boxing champion Adrien Broner.

Broner can be seen on social media flashing big money, but this week he got hit with a big loss in Cuyahoga County Court.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo ordered Broner to pay more than $800,000 in a suit tied to groping a stranger in a Cleveland nightclub.

“Never met him. I was just sitting there. He came out of nowhere. You just can’t do whatever you want to do because of who you think you are. Keep your hands to yourself," the victim told the I-TEAM.

Broner worked out a plea deal to criminal charges and got probation.

Then, the victim filed a civil suit, but Broner never even responded to it.

This week, the court issued a judgment against him.

While the boxer didn’t do anything to defend himself in the civil lawsuit, he’s asking the court for a break in the criminal case. He wants off of probation early.

Lawyers say he has learned his lesson and say that him coming to Cleveland for probation meetings is a “substantial burden.”

“It shows his character. He does not care about anyone but himself or his actions," the victim said.

The Chandra Law firm says the court tacked on interest, so every day, the boxer’s bill gets bigger.

“Each day that the judgment goes unpaid, it goes up," Ashlie Case Sletvold said. “Hopefully, this is the kind of wake-up call that leads him to change his behavior.”

The I-TEAM left messages for two attorneys who’ve worked with Adrien Broner looking for comment and is waiting for a response.

The woman behind the lawsuit hopes she sends a message to any victim in any situation.

She said, “I just want men and women to come forward regardless of who it is. It’s been a struggle. It still is a struggle. But I feel like, if I speak out, other women will speak out.”

Even though Broner didn’t try to fight the lawsuit, he could still appeal. However, if he does, he will first have to hand over all of that money to the court.

