Fox Recipe Box: Dairy Free Eggnog

CLEVELAND, Oh — Who says you can’t enjoy a delicious cup of Eggnog during the holiday season if you stay away from dairy foods. Sonia ‘Vegan Vicki’ Steele, chef and owner of Urban Sweetness, showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to whip up a batch of this festive drink.

DAIRY-FREE NOG

1 can coconut milk, chilled

1 cup unsweetened dairy free milk

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Add all ingredients to a high powered blender. Blend until well combined, approximately 1-2 minutes. Pour Nog into pitcher and let chill for at least 2 hours. Serve with your favorite holiday treats or meal.

ENJOY!!