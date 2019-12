Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID (WJW)-Police officers in Euclid worked a little late Wednesday in order to help Santa.

Several officers filled cruisers with gifts for seven families that they adopted for the holidays.

Gifts for kids and parents, too.

Lt. Mitch Houser tells Fox 8 this is the department's second year for the event, but they aim to make it an annual tradition.

Houser says the officers enjoy helping Santa as much as the kids love receiving the gifts.