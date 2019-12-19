Driver shot on I-90 in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)--Cleveland police are on the scene of a shooting near the East 185th exit on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

Police said the driver of a black Kia was heading westbound when he got into an apparent road rage incident with another driver. That prompted the driver of the other car to shoot into the Kia and hit the driver in the neck.

The other car then fled the scene.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition, EMS officials said.

Police said they are headed to the hospital to interview the victim. There is no information on the suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.