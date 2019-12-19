Dog rescued from animal shelter is now K-9 for sheriff’s office

POWHATAN, Va. (WJW) — A pup who was rescued from an animal shelter is now a K-9 for a sheriff’s office in Virginia.

According to the K9 Bane Facebook page, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit recently introduced K-9 Argie to the force.

The Belgian Malinois, who will be joining K-9 Bane on the road next week, was recently certified in narcotics detection.

According to the post, Argie was found in an animal shelter in Maryland and received training under the supervision of two different police departments.

The pup is certified under the Virginia Police Work Dog Association.

