Critter caper: Video shows couple trying to get squirrel out of their Canton home

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Haylie Ferguson and her husband, Mitch, were watching television in their living room on Friday when she says she started hearing noises from her fireplace.

"I just heard a band against the glass and I thought it was a bird," she said.

Upon further inspection, they found a squirrel had made its way in through their chimney and was now encased in the fireplace behind the glass screen.

"He was kind of scared at first. He was making a bunch of noises so we let him calm down a little bit before we tried to get him out," Ferguson said. "I told (my husband) that we should just call the fire department to come get him out because he tried to get him out by himself and said 'No, I'm just going to call dad and see if he can stop over after work.'"

After Mitchell Sr. showed up, he and his son devised a plan to try and trap the critter in a blanket.

"I just thought it was going to be funny just to video tape it because my husband and his dad are hilarious together," Haylie said.

The video, which has since gone viral worldwide, shows the plan going very wrong.

"He jumped out, he grabbed ahold of my husband's butt and got on the couch and went around (the room)," Haylie said.

The video shows the squirrel darting across the couch and the fireplace mantle, then back under the couch while the men attempt to give chase.

"He was just running around everywhere, through the back of the couch, he jumped up here ran, he was so fast. Orobably the biggest squirrel I have ever seen," said Haylie, who was holding the couple's baby daughter and decided to leave the room.

"I opened the door a little bit and all I see is the squirrel running into the bathroom and I can hear him running around the bathtub," she said.

Haylie said the squirrel bit her husband on the hand, but he was wearing heavy gloves. The critter then raced directly to her father-in-law.

"My father-in-law said that he, the squirrel, literally, after he came out of the bathroom, crawled all the way up him and jumped off of him."

The squirrel then made its way toward a basement door, which has a hole to allow their cat to pass through.

"He gets loose again so he's in the basement and they are trying to get him in the basement and they get him pretty fast," she said.

Photos show her husband bringing the now docile squirrel up from the basement to be released unharmed outdoors.

Haylie said she shared the video on her Facebook page and it got so many laughs she wanted to share it to a home video program.

"I was still laughing by bedtime just because it was so funny," she said

Somehow it was picked up by an Internet news agency in Europe and since has gone viral across the globe.

The video reminds some of a scene from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It in, a squirrel was brought home in a Christmas tree.

Haylie said she hopes the experience was so traumatic for their unwanted visitor that it will not be making a return trip.