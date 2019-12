Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) During the month of December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Ralph Jorz is a Vietnam Veteran and president of the Elyria chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

He also helps veterans get their benefits from the VA and goes out of his way to assist homeless vets and the needy in Lorain County.

To nominate a volunteer, click here.