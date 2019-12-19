Cleveland councilman covers cost of caps and gowns for 200 graduating seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones surprised 200 graduating seniors at Martin Luther King Jr. High School on Thursday.

He announced he will be covering the costs of senior dues, including yearbooks, caps and gowns, and graduation photos. It totals $8,600.

“This may be the last graduating class at MLK high school, because the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is downsizing schools, and I wanted the 200 seniors to go out with good thoughts and feelings and less stress to make sure they have the money to partake in all that a senior year entails,” the Ward 7 councilman said in a news release.

In exchange, he asked the class of 2020 to consider what they can do to leave their legacy on the community.