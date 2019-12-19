Christmas surprise: Soldier visits brother at local elementary school

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — It was a special day for one Northeast Ohio family.

Big brother, Jeremy Nagy, surprised his little brother, Jayson, at Longfellow Elementary School in Eastlake Thursday.

Jayson had no idea Jeremy would be home for Christmas.

Jeremy enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard this summer and has been at basic training since the beginning of November. He is also a University of Cincinnati student and plans to continue his education after training.

He will head back to finish basic training after the new year.

