Bedford High School teacher charged with sexual battery

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — A Bedford High School teacher has been indicted after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with two students.

According to the police report, officials with Bedford City School District informed authorities in November of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female teacher and male student.

Police say that on December 4, investigation revealed that Laura E. Dunker, 30, did engage in sexual activity with two male students.

Dunker has now been formally charged with sexual battery.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has reached out to authorities and will provide more information as it becomes available.