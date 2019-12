AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is welcoming two new lemurs.

Murphy and his sister, McKinnon, arrived from the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, North Carolina.

The pair are blue-eyed black lemurs, even though the females are brown. According to the Akron Zoo, only 10 zoos are accredited by the Association of Zoo and Aquariums to house these animals.

Guests can see Murphy and McKinnon in the Madagascar building.