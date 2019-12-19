Adorable video of Santa Claus wishing kids a Merry Christmas using sign language goes viral

DANVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — An adorable video of Santa Claus wishing a Merry Christmas to children in sign language is quickly going viral.

Jarod Mills said he got the idea after a couple of his friends asked him to make custom messages for their kids who are deaf.

“I thought it would be really neat to make a video that anybody could show their child regardless of whether they used ASL or English or both,” he told FOX 8.

Mills said the response has been a overwhelming. He’s received tons of messages from parents thanking him for the video.

“I have had so many messages from parents of children who are not only deaf or hard-of-hearing, but also children who are not able to get out of the house for medical reasons and have not been able to visit Santa at all, some of them for their whole life,” said Mills.

He hopes people will continue to share his video. He said everyone deserves a visit from Santa.

***You can see the video below.***