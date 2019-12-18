Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Northeast Ohio

Posted 2:41 am, December 18, 2019, by

MENTOR, Ohio — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor, you’ll want to check your ticket.

According to the Ohio Lottery, that’s where the winning $372 million ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing was sold.

It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling tickets for the multi-state lottery back in 2002.

According to the Mega Millions website, it is the largest jackpot ever won in Ohio.

Related Story
Michigan man who won $80M jackpot during divorce must split lottery winnings

The ticket has a cash value of $251.5 million.

The last winning ticket was sold in Moraine, Ohio back in May of 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.

In a news release sent early Wednesday morning, the Ohio Lottery said Giant Eagle will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56. The Mega Ball number was 16.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.684583 by -81.340829.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.