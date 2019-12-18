Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Northeast Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor, you’ll want to check your ticket.

According to the Ohio Lottery, that’s where the winning $372 million ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing was sold.

It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling tickets for the multi-state lottery back in 2002.

According to the Mega Millions website, it is the largest jackpot ever won in Ohio.

The ticket has a cash value of $251.5 million.

The last winning ticket was sold in Moraine, Ohio back in May of 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.

In a news release sent early Wednesday morning, the Ohio Lottery said Giant Eagle will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56. The Mega Ball number was 16.

