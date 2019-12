WAYNE COUNTY (WJW)-The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Pridemore left a note saying she was going to Cincinnati for a few days and would return.

She was last seen at 3 a.m. Monday wearing a black hoodie and pajama pants.

Destiny is 5’3″ and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 330-264-3333.