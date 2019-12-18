Watch heartwarming video of chemo patient and his nurse singing ‘O Holy Night’ in hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) -- A heartwarming holiday duet is going viral after a chemo patient and his nurse sang together.

Penn Pennington is a longtime Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years. He's also undergoing chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse, whose name is Alex, found out he was a musician, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her.

That led to bedside performances during chemo treatments.

Their version of the Christmas classic "O Holy Night" was recorded Sunday by Pennington's daughter. It quickly went viral.

She wrote:

"My dad’s nurse, Alex, heard that he was a guitar player so she brought her guitar for him to play during his chemotherapy treatments and sang O Holy Night with him. Who knew she could also sing!!

Please share and let's get Alex some buzz for nurse of the year!! She's amazing! #alexatsarahcannon

There's more to the story, Penn Pennington is a Nashville original guitar player since 1980. He has played at all the old country bars downtown for over 30 years and played at the Grand Ole Opry with Jack Greene for 23 years.

Right now he is receiving chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. Sarah Cannon, best known as Minnie Pearl of the Grand Ole Opry was an American country comedian who appeared for more than 50 years and on the television show Hee Haw from 1969 to 1991."