‘Wash your hands!’: Elementary school’s bread experiment goes viral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (WJW) — A behavior specialist at an elementary school in Idaho is going viral after showing social media the effects of not washing their hands.

Jaralee Metcalf wrote on Facebook that she helped with a science project in her class last month as flu season started.

KIDK reports that the class took five pieces of bread and placed each slice into its own ziplock bag. The slices were all handled differently: One was rubbed on classroom laptops; one passed around to students with unwashed hands; one was passed around after students used hand sanitizer; and one was passed around after students washed their hands with soap and water. The last piece was untouched.

The results materialized after three or four weeks.

Metcalf wrote: “As somebody who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of being sick and tired. Wash your hands! Remind your kids to wash their hands! And hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands!! At all! This is so DISGUSTING!!!”

The post has been shared over 64,000 times.

Metcalf included a link to the experiment that anyone can do at home if they have the stomach for it.