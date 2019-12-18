WATCH LIVE: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Verizon restores service after outage affects people across Northeast Ohio

Posted 7:40 am, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05AM, December 18, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Verizon Wireless customers should be able to resume using their phones again after an outage this morning.

According to Down Detector, people in Northeast Ohio and other major cities on the east coast were the most impacted by the issue.

Verizon has not said what the issue is.

Avon police have said the issue was specific to people who are trying to call landlines.

Callers were getting an, “All circuits are busy,” message.

