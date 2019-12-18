Verizon restores service after outage affects people across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Verizon Wireless customers should be able to resume using their phones again after an outage this morning.

According to Down Detector, people in Northeast Ohio and other major cities on the east coast were the most impacted by the issue.

Verizon has not said what the issue is.

Avon police have said the issue was specific to people who are trying to call landlines.

Callers were getting an, “All circuits are busy,” message.

You can check the outage map here.

Overnight some wireless customers experienced a dialing error when placing calls from their wireless phone to a long-distance landline number. This issue was resolved at 6:30am ET. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) December 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js