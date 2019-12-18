Snow fall timeline: Bands of snow this morning; lake effect will last into the evening

School closings and delays
December 18, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Several bands of snow are moving in this morning over Northeast Ohio and behind it is more arctic air and lake effect snow.

Temperatures in the low 20s at around 4 a.m. will be about as warm as it gets Wednesday.

We will get quick accumulation from the first band of snow that started pushing through around 4:30 a.m.

The Cleveland area and most of Cuyahoga county could see up to 3 inches.

Chardon and Solon will likely see more than that.

It will weaken and move south by 11 a.m.

We'll get a break after that.

Akron and more southern areas won't see much of anything.

The lake effect snow will continue into the evening.

Parts of the snow belt will see 4 to 8 inches by tomorrow morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties through 1 p.m. due to a combination of falling and blowing snow.

More information on the warning here.

