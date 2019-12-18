× Show Info: December 18, 2019

David’s Pork Tenderloin with Honey Soy Sauce

Click here for David’s recipe!

Holiday Market at Screw Factory

6-10p December 20th

10a-6p December 21st

10a-3p December 22nd

13000 Athens Avenue, Lakewood

www.screwfactoryartists.org

FREE !

Rink at Wade Oval

Chris Ronayne, President of University Circle Inc., and Pat Pastore, President of PNC Bank, chat about the exciting winter festivities at Wade Oval.

Cleveland Brownie Company

https://clebrownieco.com/

Merriman Legal

www.MerrimanLegal.com

A Christmas Carol

Amelia and Shelley Penza join Kacey Shapiro from Great Lakes Theater to share their experience with A Special Wish.

NOW – December 22nd

Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

GreatLakesTheater.org

Holiday Bubbles

Ed Thompkins from Henien’s shares the perfect Bubble options for your holiday party.

Raphael’s School of Beauty

https://www.raphaelsbeautyschool.edu/

WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

https://www.wowway.com/