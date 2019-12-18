Show Info: December 18, 2019
David’s Pork Tenderloin with Honey Soy Sauce
Click here for David’s recipe!
Holiday Market at Screw Factory
6-10p December 20th
10a-6p December 21st
10a-3p December 22nd
13000 Athens Avenue, Lakewood
www.screwfactoryartists.org
FREE!
Rink at Wade Oval
Chris Ronayne, President of University Circle Inc., and Pat Pastore, President of PNC Bank, chat about the exciting winter festivities at Wade Oval.
Cleveland Brownie Company
https://clebrownieco.com/
Merriman Legal
www.MerrimanLegal.com
A Christmas Carol
Amelia and Shelley Penza join Kacey Shapiro from Great Lakes Theater to share their experience with A Special Wish.
NOW – December 22nd
Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square
GreatLakesTheater.org
Holiday Bubbles
Ed Thompkins from Henien’s shares the perfect Bubble options for your holiday party.
Raphael’s School of Beauty
https://www.raphaelsbeautyschool.edu/
WOW! Internet, TV & Phone
https://www.wowway.com/