Recent high school graduate dies after car crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ohio (WJW) — A recent graduate of Black River High School was in a fatal car crash Wednesday evening.

According to Black River Local Schools, Jacob Blakeslee, who was a member of the high school’s 2019 graduating class, passed away due to the injuries he suffered in the car accident.

The accident occurred on State Route 58 early Wednesday evening.

The district is offering its condolences to Blakeslee’s loved ones, saying “our thoughts and prayers are with Jacob’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Counselors will be on-site at the high school and available to assist students and staff members with the grief process.

Midterm exams, which were originally scheduled for high school students on Thursday and Friday, will be postponed due ” to this tragedy and the potential emotional impact upon many students.”

The district will announce the date for rescheduled exams in the near future.

“The safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our staff members is our top priority. As such, we will continue to provide the resources and support needed during this difficult time,” Black River Local Schools wrote on Facebook. “Again, the Black River family sends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to Jacob’s family and friends.”