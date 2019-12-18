Police: FedEx driver shoots, kills armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA (WJW) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating after they say a FedEx driver shot and killed a robbery suspect.

According to KYW, it happened Tuesday night as the driver was dropping off a package. That's when he reportedly encountered an armed robber.

The TV station reports the suspect shot the driver in the abdomen; that's when the 32-year-old driver pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

“He was able to tell police that he was making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery, he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun,” Philadelphia police told KYW.

The 27-year-old robbery suspect died at the hospital. The delivery driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are trying to determine if the FedEx driver acted in self-defense.